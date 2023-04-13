Policy had a heroic role in the Apple Store story

Policy had a heroic role in the Apple Store story1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:47 PM IST
Apple is set to debut its own stores in India next week, with an "unveiling" event planned. The move is part of Apple CEO Tim Cook's focus on India as a "major focus" and "hugely exciting market". While Apple's premium products mean it currently only accounts for one in every 20 smartphones bought in India, its numbers for the country are strong, with 6.7 million iPhone units sold in 2022, up from 4.8 million in 2021 and 2.7 million in 2020. Estimates peg Apple's outward shipments of iPhones at nearly $5bn in 2022-23.
Apple Watch data could prove it, but it’s safe to assume pulses were set racing among fans by news of its own stores ready for their debut in India next week. An ‘unveiling’ would be more apt a description for the event planned, given Apple’s love of arty elegance, visible in its logo as much as the stuff it adorns. Of the two local renditions of its famous bitten apple (think ‘byte of knowledge’), the one designed for Mumbai looks a bit kitschy, if colourful, while the other for Delhi offers vivid tribute to a city of jharokas and archways. To celebrate, its website has a portal with a music playlist. The capital’s, for example, is led by the soundtrack of Delhi-6, a 2009 Hindi film, with Rabbi Shergill’s classic Bulla ki Jaana cued up next. It’s all part of what Americans call laying on the charm. Apple Inc’s CEO Tim Cook, due for a visit that might include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently called India a “major focus" as a “hugely exciting market." Its iPhone sales here are looking up and so are its exports. It’s a win-win story, the kind we want global investors to notice, given that its success is the highlight of our China-plus-one pitch for value chains that girdle the globe.