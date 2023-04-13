Policy had a heroic role in the Apple Store story

Apple’s numbers for the country are suitably bright. By IDC data, it sold 6.7 million iPhone units here in 2022, up from 4.8 million in 2021 and 2.7 million in 2020. It’s a premium buy, so it must content itself with one in every 20 smartphones bought (144 million last year). But as rich markets saturate, it can count on upgrades here for years on end. The dazzle of snazzy stores, it must have reckoned, will engage buyers better than the dreary sales channels we have had so far. Indeed, the US-based company was so keen to open outlets of its own that it adapted its entire Indian game to our maze of retail rules. This is why policymakers may get tempted to join the festivities. Estimates peg Apple’s outward shipments of iPhones at nearly $5 billion in 2022-23. If so, this would be a hearty chunk of the $10 billion-plus worth of such handsets exported overall (as reported) and a feather in the Centre’s cap as a policy outcome. Back in 2017, the company had reportedly sought tariff relief for local assembly plus relaxation of an FDI rule for a fully-owned retail chain that required it to source 30% of the value of its saleable wares locally. After talks and tweaks, its Indian retail business can include what’s sourced for export in its tally to comply with that rule (as per a 2020 circular), it has a trio of vendors busy churning out iPhones here, and ‘Made in India’ volumes are rising robustly in response to public incentives for production under a self-reliance scheme. Thousands of local jobs have been created, with many more to come as Apple diversifies its supply chain away from China to make India another export hub.