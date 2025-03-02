Apple’s UK run-in: Privacy may matter less to its customers than it thinks
Summary
- The iPhone maker’s stance in the UK is admirable no doubt, but it may not pay off. On privacy assurance, a key brand differentiator, Apple may be facing diminishing returns already.
Apple’s tensions with the UK over encryption finally reached breaking point last week. Rather than submit to the government’s demand for a backdoor to customer data, the iPhone maker instead killed end-to-end encryption for all British customers of iCloud. It’s a principled gamble that seems to rely on public outrage, but Apple may discover that privacy matters more in marketing than in reality for its customers.