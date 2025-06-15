Rajrishi Singhal: What markets demand needn’t be what society wants
Apple Inc’s privacy insistence, which harms its share price—witness the US stock market response to its latest developer conclave—is an example of how the interests of investors and society at large can diverge.
Apple’s highly anticipated developer conference this year has not only disappointed reviewers and equity markets, but also raised many disturbing questions. One, it has raised anxieties over the future viability of the iPhone manufacturer. More importantly, it highlights the divergence between what is good for society versus what is good for the stock market, belying the benign and popular perception of the role that equity markets play in society.