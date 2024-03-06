Apple’s $2 billion fine marks a new dawn for antitrust regulation
Summary
- The EU has taken a welcome lead in taking on digital dominance. Spotify’s row with Apple over its App Store led to the penalty.
Another day, another multibillion-dollar regulatory fine from Europe that will barely dent the balance sheet of a technology giant. Only this time, the European Commission’s $2 billion penalty against Apple marks the end of an old clunky era, and the start of a new one where trust-busters can be quicker and more efficient in policing Silicon Valley’s biggest companies. Their secret weapon: a new law called the Digital Markets Act (DMA). It finally comes into force on 6 March, when six companies designated as “gatekeepers" will have to comply with its 22 rules.