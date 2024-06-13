Apple’s ambition: It wants AI to stand for Apple Intelligence
Summary
- While sophisticated AI tools process queries on cloud servers that need an internet link, Apple will run some AI queries via a small language model loaded on iPhones to make AI usage private and quick. Privacy is good, but will low speed deter consumer adoption?
You have to hand it to Apple Inc. After a tone-deaf ad last month that made the company look oblivious to AI’s impact on the world, its marketing department has now rebranded AI as ‘Apple Intelligence.’ It’s a feat only the company could pull off. Customers of Macs and the latest iPhones will use it to rewrite emails, transcribe and summarize calls, generate images and cross-reference information from Apple apps. “Will I get to my daughter’s play performance on time?"