Apple’s ambition: It wants AI to stand for Apple Intelligence

You have to hand it to Apple Inc. After a tone-deaf ad last month that made the company look oblivious to AI’s impact on the world, its marketing department has now rebranded AI as ‘Apple Intelligence.’ It’s a feat only the company could pull off. Customers of Macs and the latest iPhones will use it to rewrite emails, transcribe and summarize calls, generate images and cross-reference information from Apple apps. “Will I get to my daughter’s play performance on time?"