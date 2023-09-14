Apple’s brand image opens its climate claims to extra scrutiny3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Its famed social values could make some of us susceptible to hype
Apple’s true specialty isn’t consumer technology. It’s marketing. Few other enterprises have managed to separate people from their money at such scale. So when this marketing juggernaut turns its prowess to selling its own green credentials, you should expect nothing less than, say, Oscar winner Octavia Spencer playing Mother Nature in a slick viral video. But the credibility of Apple’s environmental claims is a little fuzzier than the razzle-dazzle would have you believe.