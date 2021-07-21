Appropriate policies can hasten our energy transition

Hydrogen at hundred: The current cost of producing green hydrogen is around $4.50, or about ₹330, per kg. With the falling cost of solar energy combined with a fall in the cost of electrolyser equipment, we see a line of sight that will take the cost of green hydrogen production down to about ₹100 per kg. At this level, huge demand for hydrogen will open up from sectors that are already using it by drawing from fossil fuel sources, such as refineries and fertilizers, and also new sectors like steel and transportation. We can expect many new business models to emerge around hydrogen use.