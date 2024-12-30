Appropriate spending must win India’s fiscal tug-of-war at the state level
Summary
- Improvements have been made, but they’re patchy. Indian states should spend more of their scarce resources on capital projects that can support future economic growth than on freebies and subsidies.
State governments often walk a tightrope between social demands and fiscal sustainability—a predicament Alberto Alesina captured by warning of “too large and too small" governments. Over-expansion can result in inefficient expenditure without necessarily catalysing growth, while under-investment risks leaving public infrastructure and welfare services inadequate.