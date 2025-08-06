Aquaculture shock: Spare a lifeline for shrimp farmers reeling under US tariffs
Raya Das , Sanchit Gupta 4 min read 06 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
This boom sector’s competitiveness in the US market will be hit hard, especially with shrimp from Ecuador and other countries raring to fill in, but India could offer it a clutch of relief measures. Here’s what we can do.
The recent move by the US to impose a 25% basic tariff on shrimp imports from India has triggered uncertainties for the sector back home.
