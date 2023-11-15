Arab nations allow Israel a path to normalize relations with them and Palestine

The combined meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in Riyadh recently came out with a strong statement slamming Israel. However, what is noteworthy is they did not announce any penal measures, either against Israel or any of the Western powers providing military and diplomatic support to Israel, as its defence forces pound Gaza, killing nearly 11,000 people, the vast majority non-combatants, and about 40% children.

It has been reported that some country representatives proposed measures such as an oil embargo and denial of overflight rights, or transit freedom, in the jargon of civil aviation, to punish Israel. This, however, was shot down by all the Arab neighbours of Israel and Palestine, such as Egypt and Jordan, apart from the most significant Arab states, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Syria, however, struck a more hawkish tone, it has been reported.

The OIC meet was significant on one count: the president of Iran attended the meet for the first time since 2012. In 2011, when the Arab Spring began, Saudi Arabia and Iran supported different sides, particularly in Syria, with Iran supporting the regime, and Saudi Arabia, the rebels.

Relations further deteriorated between the two countries, with Saudi Arabia supporting the government of Yemen against rebel Houthis, supported by Iran. The bombing of the Iranian embassy in Yemeni capital Sana’a in 2016, in what is generally considered a proxy fight between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Yemen, saw relations plummet. Matters came to a head a few months later, when the Saudi embassy in Tehran was attacked by angry mobs, following the execution in Saudi Arabia of a respected Shia cleric, Sheikh Nimr. The countries severed diplomatic ties.

Diplomatic relations were re-established following a handshake between Saudi and Iranian representatives in Beijing in March this year. Ibrahim Raisi’s visit to Riyadh marks the coming together of the two most powerful Muslim countries of the world, Saudi Arabia and Iran. Raisi also reportedly struck an aggressive note at the meet. The eventual outcome, strong denunciation minus any strong action, shows a number of things.

One, there is no homogeneous Muslim opinion on even something as potentially unifying as rallying against the Jewish state’s assault on Gaza’s mostly Muslim civilians, which has created much public anger against Israel among the ordinary people of the Middle East.

Two, while Turkey had reportedly sought to draw attention to the failure of the United States and Europe to intervene to stop the gross violation of human rights taking place in Gaza, even as they had waxed eloquent about such violations in Ukraine, the meet failed to come out with any official condemnation of the US and its allies. This shows that it is easy to underestimate the remaining influence in the region of the US, which had ‘pivoted East’ from Barack Obama’s time onwards, and overestimate the relevance of China, just because it brokered peace between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Three, the action-excluding rhetoric of the meet shows that the Abraham Accords are intact and could include Saudi Arabia as well. Till 2020, the Arab countries to establish relations with Israel had been Jordan and Egypt. US President Trump brokered the establishment of formal relations between Israel, on the one hand, and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, on the other over August-December 2020. These were called the Abraham Accords, paying tribute to the common patriarch of Jews, Christians and Muslims, Abraham.

Saudi Arabia had been expected to establish normal ties with Israel soon before the Hamas attack and Israel’s devastating response derailed all prospects of immediate normalcy. However, the restraint shown by the Arab League and the OIC shows that their member nations are ready to keep their options for peace open, provided Israel makes it possible for them to reach accommodation without appearing to be traitors to the cause of the Palestinians.

One element of the meet’s declaration rules out any solution that keeps the two regions of Palestine, Gaza and the West Bank, separate. This is welcome and conducive to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

It is up to Israel to recognise the opening offered up by the meet to proceed to normalisation by stopping its attacks on civilians and initiating a political process that would result in the formation of a unified state of Palestine, alongside Israel.