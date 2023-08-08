Arbitration in India could become a story of efficiency4 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Delays have held us back but reforms could enable cost-effective dispute resolution
The Indian government’s efforts to strengthen the arbitration process in India through the establishment of an expert committee led by T.K. Vishwanathan underscores the need to lend the system efficacy and efficiency. Improving the arbitration process here would enhance India’s global stature as a jurisdiction where justice is not denied because it is unreasonably delayed. Right now, glaring deficiencies exist that require amendments which envisage arbitration as a process that’s parallel to an over-burdened court system, instead of as a process supported by courts.