Arbitration in India could become a story of efficiency

Timely dispute resolution would encourage private enterprise and investment. But this cannot be achieved simply by imposing statutory timelines, even if backed by penal consequences. It requires delineating the threshold and limitations of the role of courts both statutorily and structurally. For instance, lack of statutory clarity on jurisdiction has resulted in misuse of the system, especially (and surprisingly) where the government is involved as a party. Impeding and unnecessarily delaying the execution of arbitral awards has led to rampant forum-shopping within India. The tactics that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a government entity, has employed to delay the execution of an arbitral award that favoured Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd is a case in point. The unconscionability of this delay is best understood if one looks at the timeline. Arbitration was invoked in October 2013. It is August 2023 now and the award that was given in May 2017 is yet to be fully executed. Such tactics adversely affect the credibility of the arbitration process and also deter investors from India.