George Arbuthnot: The banker who laid bare the myth of British integrity

The Indian banking awakening

While the collapse of Arbuthnot & Co. left a deep psychological scar, it also catalyzed a nationalist awakening. A group of nationalists and lawyers, led by V. Krishnaswamy Iyer, resolved that Indians could no longer entrust their savings to foreign firms. In a direct and powerful response, they founded The Indian Bank in 1907 as the first major indigenous financial institution in South India. It was an act of deliberate rejection of colonial finance, particularly when, two years later, the new bank bought the pillared and pedimented Arbuthnot Building on First Line Beach.