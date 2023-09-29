ARCs must be allowed to acquire bad assets of mutual funds, AIFs

Opening up the buyout of bad assets of mutual funds may be welcome but more than that small slice of business or revenue stream, it is the business models of Indian ARCs which is being put to test. Over the last few years, banks have preferred negotiated settlements unhappy with the pricing of assets put up for auctions by ARCs who have to reckon with higher cost of funds and capital needs when lenders insist on cash sale. Banks on the other hand are unwilling to take steep hair cuts given the over reach by Indian agencies over the past few years. There is also the fresh challenge in the form of the bad bank - the National Asset Reconstruction Company, or NARCL, which has the backing of the sovereign which guarantees the security receipts issued by the latest buy out company in the business.