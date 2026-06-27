Ardeshir Dalal: the brilliant builder of India’s foundations

Yet beneath this rigid, flawless exterior lay what his family called a “very soft corner” for the vulnerable. At TISCO, he translated this into pioneering social transformation. Decades before ESG became a corporate buzzword, Dalal championed an eight-hour workday, maternity benefits, paid leave, and a pioneering 1934 profit-sharing bonus scheme, the first of its kind in India. He was knighted for his industrial leadership in 1939. Dalal also shaped the future of the Tata group itself: when a 34-year-old J.R.D. Tata was proposed as chairman of Tata Sons in July 1938, it was Dalal who seconded his nomination.