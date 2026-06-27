Ardeshir Dalal: the brilliant builder of India’s foundations

Ardeshir Dalal was a man who collected firsts the way others collect fine art: a first-class first at Elphinstone College in Bombay, entry into the elite Indian Civil Service (ICS) via the gruelling London examinations, and the first Indian ever appointed municipal commissioner of Bombay. Yet, standard histories of modern India's economic dawn routinely bury his name under the shadow of political titans.
History has been short-sighted. Dalal deserves to be remembered not for the titles he accumulated, but for the institutions he built and the ideas he planted, which quietly became the scaffolding of independent India.
An academic ace
Born on 24 April 1884 to Rustomjee Dalal, a Bombay stockbroker, he grew up in modest circumstances within the tight-knit Parsi Zoroastrian community. His granddaughter, Roda Bilimoria Desai, later recalled that he “came from exceedingly humble beginnings and was entirely self-made”.