Are ARCs being reconstructed now?

But these conjectures apart, it has been good momentum that’s evident in the way the GoI & RBI have shown regulatory speed. The Centre’s push to the Sarfaesi Act is evident from the amendment in December 2019; it helped that, after the registration of security interest with CERSAI, the debts of the secured creditor (banks, FIs, NBFCs, ARCs, etc.) shall be paid in priority over all other debts and all revenue, taxes, etc. payable to the central government or State Government or Local Authority, exception being IBC proceedings. With this, the GoI and RBI had signalled that the provisions of IBC on priority of dues of secured creditors and Section 29A of IBC with that of Sarfaesi Act and applicable to ARCs, to enable ARCs to play a larger role in the resolution of stressed assets in the country.