Are behavioural nudges overrated or just badly designed?
Summary
- Some nudges work while other don't. A nudge works best when the problem it is trying to solve is singular. Effective nudges that lead to sustained behaviour change must be based on a deep understanding of how humans make decisions.
Last month, an article in Harvard Business Review (HBR) ‘Will Your Nudge Have a Lasting Impact?’ by Evan Polman and Sam J. Maglio questioned the effectiveness of nudges used in policymaking and corporate strategy.