Are behavioural nudges overrated or just badly designed?

A nudge works best when the problem it is trying to solve is singular. Many behaviour problems looks singular, but in reality are not. Getting people to eat healthy might look as simple as getting them to pick a fruit as part of their meal. But, on closer inspection, one would realize that getting someone to pick a fruit involves pushing one behaviour, but getting that person to eat that fruit requires working on a different behaviour. Each of these behaviours needs a different nudge. So I am not surprised by the HBR article authors’ discovery that many people who picked up a fruit ended up throwing it in a trash can.