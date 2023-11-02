Are Indian GST revenues really as buoyant as they appear to be?
Average monthly GST collections have been exceeding pre-GST era revenue but that trend isn’t seen in the mop-up as a ratio of GDP, which is indicative of lower revenue buoyancy under GST. This calls for a rationalization of GST slabs.
India’s gross goods and services tax (GGST) revenue hit ₹1.72 trillion in October, the second-highest since the rollout of this indirect tax regime. The average monthly GGST collection during the first half of 2023-24 has been ₹1.65 trillion, which has become a new benchmark. This monthly revenue figure has been tracked in recent years as an indicator of economic growth.