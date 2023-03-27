Are insects the food of the future?

There are good reasons to expand the dietary variety of cultures that have shied away from insects till now. They are a good source of protein and fats. “The composition of unsaturated omega-3 and 6 fatty acids in mealworms is comparable with that in fish (and higher than in cattle and pigs), and the protein, vitamin and mineral content of mealworms is similar to that in fish and meat," the report asserts, drawing on pioneering work on insects as food carried out by Wageningen University of the Netherlands. This should be particularly reassuring to those of us accustomed to assessing the calorie and nutrition value of the food we consume.