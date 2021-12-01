Are ordinary Indians impressed by ‘impressive’ GDP numbers?

The second question was: Compared to last year, how much did you spend during the festive season this year? Less than 20% of our respondents said they spent much more than last year, 32.1% said they spent the same amount, while as many as 48.2% said they spent less this year. If you’re surprised, two sets of data should wake you up. A November press release by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers states that passenger vehicle sales in October 2021 (at the peak of our festive season) were almost 18.9% down, compared to October last year; okay, chip shortages did play a role in this, but the data point is noteworthy. Further, various agencies and research outfits tracking mobile phone sales said that smartphone shipments declined by about 5% in the July-September quarter of 2021-22 from the figure achieved in the same period last year.