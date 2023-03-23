Are subscriptions to OTT platforms tax deductible?3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 01:33 PM IST
The onus to establish a nexus between business and subscription charges lies with the taxpayer. The invoice for such payments should be in the name of the assessee and the payment for the subscription should be made from the bank account maintained for the business.
In recent years, over-the-top (OTT) platforms have become a popular mode of entertainment, offering a wide range of content to their subscribers. OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ have a vast content library, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more. The content on these platforms are watched by millions across the globe and its relevance is gaining increasing momentum especially for marketing.
