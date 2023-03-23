Are subscriptions to OTT platforms tax deductible?

In other words, as per section 37 of ITA, any expense which is capital or personal in nature is not allowed as a deduction. Thus, whether an expense is a capital or personal in nature must be analysed based on the facts of the taxpayer. For example, say you manage a social media page and you get paid to review the content on OTT platforms, expenses incurred for the subscription of OTT may qualify as a deduction for computation of taxable income. Not only that, if you are using OTT platforms for recreational breaks for your employees during business hours, such expense also should qualify as a business expenditure. One can argue that this expenses is in the nature of staff welfare expense/staff entertainement expenses which is an integral part of business and thus wholly and exclusively for the purpose of business.