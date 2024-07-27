Are superstar employees worth it?

Our studies looked at how this drive toward independent work played out in actual performance and pay. In one study, we measured patent filings by individual inventors across a variety of industries—more than 1.2 million filings over two decades—to see how many they produced early in their careers and how the number changed over time. In the second study, we looked at a midsize financial firm to examine whether stars—in all types of jobs across the company—were overpaid compared with their peers.