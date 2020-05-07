Opinion | Are they hostages?

Equality, liberty and dignity for all. These underpin the modern social contract. But India’s lockdown seems to have deprived migrant workers of all three. The Karnataka government’s attitude towards them would suggest that even thoughts of slavery can be entertained. Its Tuesday decision to cancel trains, requisitioned to take migrants home, reportedly in fear of a shortage of labour, should shock us all. Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa allegedly took the call after meeting a group of builders keen to restart construction. Under severe criticism, he okayed them again on Thursday.

For people who had been forced by the shutdown to scramble for food, hunt high and low for shelter, and struggle for scraps of other necessities, the cancellation had been a severe blow. Their consent was seen as irrelevant. After the trauma they had suffered, whether they were ready to put on hard hats and get to work did not seem to matter. It was as if they were seen as a “resource" that could be bundled off or rolled out at will. No state should hold innocents hostage, least of all a democratic one. If migrant workers simply want to go home, kindly let them.

