The turmoil of the last year-and-a half— tariff wars and physical wars (Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine), the abduction of a head of state and assassination of another, territorial ambitions and tattered alliances—has led to claims that the Pax Americana of stable global institutions managing commerce and conflict has ended.
Are we at a turning point in world history? Here's why one shouldn't bet on it
SummaryGrand talk of a global reset has gained traction. US Republican thinkers are onto it too. Hal Brands, for example, has put out three scenario forecasts. But what if today’s havoc is aberrative? Here’s why the world order may be more resilient than many think.
The turmoil of the last year-and-a half— tariff wars and physical wars (Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine), the abduction of a head of state and assassination of another, territorial ambitions and tattered alliances—has led to claims that the Pax Americana of stable global institutions managing commerce and conflict has ended.
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