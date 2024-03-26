Opinion
Arguments against deploying DPI don’t really hold up
Summary
- Critics have opposed it on semantic and techo-solutionist grounds but the idea is modular by design, with democratic principles embedded in the stack’s foundational layers. It’s better than its alternatives.
Last year saw tremendous enthusiasm around the concept of digital public infrastructure (DPI) during the G20 and after. What I didn’t realize at the time was that lurking just beneath the surface were strong undercurrents of disapproval.
