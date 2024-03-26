Arguments against deploying DPI don’t really hold up

Then there is the argument that governments ought not be building technology solutions. Their job is to govern, so they should focus on doing that and leave the job of building technology to the private sector. This argument is based on an imperfect understanding of how DPI solutions are deployed. In almost every instance, governments aren’t doing the actual building. All they do is prescribe protocols and leave it to the private sector to develop solutions. Not only does this ensure that we have a multiplicity of DPI solutions in a given sector, even though each is built by a different company, it makes sure they are all mutually consistent and aligned with stated national values. Private incentives rarely align with national goals, and unless we prescribe the protocols, these companies are incentivized to build solutions that benefit their private stakeholders.