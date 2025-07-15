Rahul Matthan: Technology and law are joined at the hip as they evolve together
Just as the Industrial Revolution reshaped the legal system, so will artificial intelligence (AI). Intellectual property law, contract frameworks and harm liability doctrines are in for big rethinks.
There is a long-standing view that law is part of the natural order of society. Thinkers like Aristotle and Cicero believed human laws mirrored the laws of nature. Hobbes claimed that society itself was made possible by law, while Locke argued that legal norms arose from a moral order preceding them. Yet, in practice, much of what governs us today has not evolved from timeless principles, but in continual response to technology and the disruptions it introduces.