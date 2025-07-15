Rahul Matthan: Technology and law are joined at the hip as they evolve together

But it is in the area of intellectual property that we are likely to see the most dramatic change. AI is increasingly being used in the creative process, giving rise to entirely new forms of expression and novel methods of production. While creators may take time to adapt, adapt they will, and the law will have no option but to keep pace. The purpose of intellectual property law has always been to incentivize the act of creation. But AI will challenge distinctions between human authorship and machine-generated content, forcing courts and policymakers to grapple with how and if legal personhood should attach to algorithmic creativity.