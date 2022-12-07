‘Arjuna’s eye’ by RBI will need a tighter fiscal bow

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased off a bit in its “withdrawal of accommodation" on Wednesday, after its Monetary Policy Committee voted to raise its repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%. Having hiked this policy rate—the one at which it repurchases bonds from banks and thus effectively lends them money—by half-a-percentage-point each in its past three policy reviews, to tighten credit and fight inflation, RBI’s smaller hike was taken by market participants as a signal that it was nearing its peak rate in the current cycle. Other linked rates also stood adjusted by the same magnitude. If the bulk of the rate-raising is done, banks can hope they will soon get a fairly stable dashboard to go by. This is part of a balancing act our central bank must perform. Governor Shaktikanta Das said that RBI would keep an “Arjuna’s eye" on inflation, a reference to its target, while making its concern for our still-fragile economic recovery clear. Indeed, growth remains uneven, with the economy over-reliant on consumption and government spending, even as exports slump and private investment flatters to deceive. True, double-digit credit growth has brightened hopes of a capex revival, but external factors have also brought back clouds of uncertainty. Even so, RBI’s 6.8% GDP growth forecast for 2022-23 appears satisfactory, especially in global comparison. What does not, though, is RBI’s confidence in its bow stretch to hit its central inflation target of 4% amid uneven liquidity ripples.

