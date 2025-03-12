Arming up: ‘Be Indian, buy Indian’ is a useful mantra for strategic autonomy
Summary
- Being a big-budget importer of arms does have its advantages in world affairs, but India needs to pace up indigenous weapon development for its defence. Our record on this front is too patchy.
India has long been counted among the world’s top importers of arms. So, any slip in our worldwide rank grabs attention. According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), Ukraine displaced India as the top arms importer in the period from 2020 to 2024.