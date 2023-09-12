Arm’s $55 billion initial public offer may not be what it seems3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:22 PM IST
What looks like an AI bet may be about banks hedging their risks
Arm Holdings’s Nasdaq debut was supposed to energize the anaemic initial public offerings (IPO) market in the US. But its roadshow, powered by more than two dozen investment banks, is looking like a hard sell. In their desperate attempt to earn fees and de-risk from Arm parent SoftBank Group Corp, bankers are getting investors worried.