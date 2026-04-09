Three words uttered from Mission Control to Reid Wiseman, commander of Artemis II, perfectly capture the groundswell of emotion many of us have experienced over the past week as a team of astronauts flew beyond the previous reaches of human space travel: “Amaze. Amaze. Amaze.”
American science can't afford to lose its verve—just think of the Artemis II mission
SummaryArtemis II's loop around the Moon has inspired awe. This is the farthest humans have ever gone, thanks to American scientific enterprise. The US administration’s science budget cuts are a big mistake.
Three words uttered from Mission Control to Reid Wiseman, commander of Artemis II, perfectly capture the groundswell of emotion many of us have experienced over the past week as a team of astronauts flew beyond the previous reaches of human space travel: “Amaze. Amaze. Amaze.”
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More