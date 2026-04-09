American science can't afford to lose its verve—just think of the Artemis II mission

That was one of several moments over the last few days when I’ve been overcome by the mission’s profundity. It welled up as I watched the astronauts get buckled into their seats. It overflowed as the countdown to lift-off began—and again when enough time had passed to feel comfortable that everything was largely unfolding as planned. And it resurged several days in as the astronauts circled the moon and spent hours describing things no human has ever witnessed.