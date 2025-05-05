Complete justice: Article 142 should be invoked only in truly rare cases
SummaryThe Tamil Nadu legislation case has revived calls for restraint in the judiciary’s use of this extraordinary power. Perhaps complete humility ought to accompany judicial efforts to deliver complete justice.
The Supreme Court’s recent invocation of Article 142 to break a legislative deadlock in Tamil Nadu has re-ignited a debate over the judiciary’s role in India’s constitutional framework. By deeming long-pending state bills as assented-to, the court stepped in to preserve legislative intent but at the cost, some argue, of crossing into executive territory. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sharp response, comparing Article 142 to a “nuclear missile," highlights the growing unease over judicial overreach.