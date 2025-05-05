Complete justice: Article 142 should be invoked only in truly rare cases

But this tension between activism and adjudication is not new. Past instances show the Supreme Court using Article 142 to deliver practical solutions where the law was silent or rigid. A more nuanced example is Shivshakti Sugars Ltd vs Shree Renuka Sugars and Others (2017), closely analysed among other cases by CUTS International for the Niti Aayog as part of a study on the economic impact of judicial orders. The dispute centred around the setting up of a sugar mill in Karnataka that allegedly violated a mandatory 15km distance rule under the Sugarcane Control Order.