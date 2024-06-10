Artificial general intelligence could reboot India’s prospects

Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world." This was Vladimir Putin, talking about artificial intelligence (AI), in 2017. The Russian leader acknowledged AI as not merely an advancement in technology but a pivotal force capable of reshaping the geopolitical landscape. Historically, technological superiority has been a cornerstone of global dominance.

The British Empire, which led with naval technology and the industrial revolution, was a prime example. As the CEO of an AI firm, I navigate this realms with a perspective rooted in the possibilities and challenges it brings. Drawing from historical parallels, I foresee AI playing a critical role, not just in technology, but as a pivotal element of India’s national strategy.

In March 2024, The Indian Cabinet approved the ‘India AI mission,’ with a funding of over ₹10,000 crore across five years for AI development. It will support AI super-computing infrastructure accessible to startups, academia and industry. As India joins the AI race, we must it prepare for the next evolutionary leap that is Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Unlike AI designed to do specific tasks, AGI can generalize its understanding and reasoning to solve any problem, including those it has not been specifically programmed for. That means AGI can perform any intellectual task that a human being can, with similar cognitive flexibility.

In healthcare, for example, an AGI system could monitor individual health metrics in real time, predict potential problems and coordinate customized preventative care and treatments. In an ideal AGI world, cities would operate with optimized energy use and minimal waste, while global challenges such as climate change are tackled through predictive modelling and advanced engineering solutions.

While this promises a leap in efficiency and capability, it necessitates stringent safeguards against potential misuses such as surveillance overreach and autonomous weaponry, ensuring that AGI serves to enhance rather than undermine human autonomy and equity.

While the probability of developing AGI within the next five years might be low (estimates range from 10% to 50%), its risks should not be underestimated. Just as a 10% chance of an asteroid colliding with Earth would trigger global preparedness, AGI demands as much attention.

We must prepare for an AGI-driven economy that may radically transform job markets and economic structures. It is also imperative to safely integrate AGI with India’s defence strategy. Human nature often leads us to under-prepare for catastrophic risks, primarily because such events are rare.

This psychological tendency, called the availability heuristic, means we often discount the likelihood and potential impact of events that are not readily recalled as immediate threats. Given this natural inclination, the responsibility falls heavily on Indian policymakers to safeguard us against these risks.

An AI agenda for India: India should establish a dedicated department of AI, a central authority for coordinating all AI-related activities, mirroring the urgency that once applied to nuclear capabilities and space research. The department should not only set standards and guidelines for AI development, but also drive AI policies and initiatives that align with India’s strategic interests.

To harness the potential of AI and foundation models, Indian policy should aim to liberate and democratize access to vast data-sets across public and private sectors. By making more data available, India can stimulate the development of more robust AI models that are tailored to its unique demographic and socio-economic landscape. This step is crucial for fostering a thriving AI ecosystem that can compete on a global scale and address local challenges effectively.

To enhance national security and innovation, India should create an AI ecosystem for strategic AI use cases. Focus on developing a robust AI ecosystem for deployment in defence, drone technology, cybersecurity and other systems. India must foster an environment that supports the creation of companies that develop and supply these technologies.

This initiative could emulate successful models like the US government’s backing of Palantir through In-Q-Tel and Israel’s support of Elbit Systems via its ministry of defence. Investment from the National AI Mission can be co-invested in deep-tech startups, providing capital support for them to embark on global-scale projects.

To build AI proficiency nationwide, India should launch a comprehensive AI skilling initiative. The government should set a goal to train 50 million people in AI usage skills such as data literacy, AI ethics and applications in specific sectors like healthcare, finance and manufacturing.

Plus, a targeted initiative to cultivate advanced skills should aim to train 1 million individuals in AI development, covering areas such as machine learning, neural networks and natural language processing. To achieve these objectives, India can forge partnerships with universities and technical institutes to integrate AI-focused curricula, launch specialized degree programmes and promote continuing education modules.

Collaborations with online education platforms can provide scalable access to courses. Working with the industry can ensure that the training provided is directly applicable, enabling hands-on experience through apprenticeships and real-world project engagements.

A whole new world: With AGI, success will no longer be about leading in technology, but about mastering a domain that could well dictate the course of human evolution, economics and global governance. Just as Britain’s technological edge dictated its global influence, mastery over AGI could very well dictate the future balance of global power, ushering in an era where control over this transformative technology determines leadership.

I am optimistic about the transformative power of AI to benefit humanity. However, it is incumbent upon us to approach the future with a broad sense of responsibility and collective vision for a world where technology serves the greater good. Just as we regulate nuclear technology for its potential for both unparalleled benefits and catastrophic consequences, we must govern AGI with a similar level of caution.

AGI presents a paradigm shift in how we envision the future of technology and its role in society. How wisely we adopt it will not only determine our place in the world of tomorrow, but will also define the legacy we leave for future generations.