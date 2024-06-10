Opinion
Artificial general intelligence could reboot India’s prospects
Srikanth Velamakanni 5 min read 10 Jun 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- How wisely we adopt AGI could determine our place in the world and also define the legacy we leave for future generations.
Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world." This was Vladimir Putin, talking about artificial intelligence (AI), in 2017. The Russian leader acknowledged AI as not merely an advancement in technology but a pivotal force capable of reshaping the geopolitical landscape. Historically, technological superiority has been a cornerstone of global dominance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less