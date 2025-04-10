Jaspreet Bindra: Being AI in the age of humans

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been with us for more than 60 years, but only in the post-ChatGPT years did talk of an ‘ age of AI ’ achieve popularity. The emerging narrative is that such an age is dawning upon us, and we humans need to figure out how to survive and thrive under AI dominance.

I have been no less guilty of this refrain, arguing that as AI becomes more powerful, we humans will have to rediscover our human traits of curiosity, passion and connection, rather than becoming more AI-like. While I stand by this assertion, I want to question the narrative of an ‘age of AI’—the idea that the rise of machines will make humans struggle to stay relevant in economies.

What if we have got it the wrong way around? This may be the age of powerful large language models and advanced ‘thinking’ and ‘reasoning’ algorithms, but it is still, fundamentally, the age of humans. We create AI models and derive meaning, draft regulations and face the consequences of our mistakes. AI does none of this independently. To imagine a future where AI ‘replaces’ us is to misunderstand both the role of technology and the adaptability of human beings.

Instead, we might be better served by asking a more provocative and relevant question: How should AI behave in the age of humans? By flipping the frame, we recognize a deeper truth. It is AI that’s the new kid on the block; we have been around far longer. Just as a new entrant to a community or club needs to learn the rules of coexistence, so must AI systems learn to live within the bounds of a human world. Thus, the real question is not about how we adapt to AI, but how AI must adapt to us.

In that spirit, here’s a manifesto on how AI can be relevant in the Age of Humans.

Be trustworthy: If AI is to become a true citizen of the human world, it must be trustworthy and law-abiding. It must align with human values and norms. As we build these models, we must ensure that they are truthful, not prone to fabrication or misinformation. Much like humans, they might use pretences, but should learn to say ‘I don’t know’ when appropriate and provide transparency in how they arrive at their answers. We cannot afford black boxes all the time.

Be fair: AI must strive to be fair and unbiased. In a human world, fairness is not optional—it is essential. AI must be designed to recognize its limitations and adjust for historical, societal and cultural contexts that affect biological humans. Of course, no AI model can be completely unbiased, just as no human can. However, just as the best of us try to listen to all sides before forming a view, so should AI.

Be kind to the environment: The carbon footprint of training the world’s AI is not trivial. It takes gallons of clean water and gigawatts of electricity, while spewing out country-level carbon emissions. As AI becomes more ubiquitous, sustainability must be built into its architecture with smaller models, greener energy, cleverer algorithms and on-device compute capability. AI can cohabit with humans, but the planet must survive for that.

Be dignified: This is a subtler principle but AI must preserve human dignity. It should not manipulate emotions, nudge behaviours covertly or reduce choice in the guise of offering convenience. This is where social media failed and AI must not. Even as AI agents join our lives, their role should be to augment human agency and dignity, not erode it.

Be humble: Finally, AI must learn to live with humility. It must adapt to change without overconfidence and be ready to be updated, corrected and overruled by human judgement. This will be more important if Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) emerges.

In this coming age of humans assisted by AI, the two should not compete for supremacy, but collaborate. Humans should recognize that AI can be an extraordinary assistant and a second brain for us, a gift of super-intelligence if harnessed right. AI, on the other hand, must accept that human judgement, with all its flaws and wisdom, remains at the centre of the system.

This is not a romantic view of human exceptionalism, but a clear-eyed recognition that technology, even if highly intelligent, does not replace the complexity of human life.

So, the real question may not be how we humans will survive the rise of AI. It is how AI learns to thrive among humans on our terms. The other issue, more troubling, is that it is humans who will (or fail to) shape this future of coexistence. Therefore, what is of greater concern is not artificial intelligence, but human stupidity.

The author is a founder of AI&Beyond and the author of ‘The Tech Whisperer’.