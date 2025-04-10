Jaspreet Bindra: Being AI in the age of humans
Summary
- The question is not how we human beings will fare amid the rise of artificial intelligence, but how AI learns to thrive among us humans. Here’s what AI must do. And what it does will depend on what AI developers do.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been with us for more than 60 years, but only in the post-ChatGPT years did talk of an ‘age of AI’ achieve popularity. The emerging narrative is that such an age is dawning upon us, and we humans need to figure out how to survive and thrive under AI dominance.