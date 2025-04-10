Jaspreet Bindra: Being AI in the age of humans

Instead, we might be better served by asking a more provocative and relevant question: How should AI behave in the age of humans? By flipping the frame, we recognize a deeper truth. It is AI that’s the new kid on the block; we have been around far longer. Just as a new entrant to a community or club needs to learn the rules of coexistence, so must AI systems learn to live within the bounds of a human world. Thus, the real question is not about how we adapt to AI, but how AI must adapt to us.