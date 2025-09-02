Solow Paradox: The productivity puzzle of AI can be cracked
Deep Mukherjee 5 min read 02 Sep 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) seems to have let adopters down on productivity. But then, as seen in banking, it depends on what AI is adopted for: to improve decisions, for example, or automate suboptimal processes?
In 1987, having monitored the computer usage boom for over a decade, Nobel Laureate Robert Solow commented, “You can see the computer age everywhere but in the productivity statistics."
