Solow Paradox: The productivity puzzle of AI can be cracked

Go for big AI bets: Organizations that track their decision quality are aware of the shortcomings and tend to use AI to solve their biggest decision-making problems, be it at a strategic or transactional level. Such organizations place bigger bets on AI, give it their full corporate commitment and capture most value from AI. Some other companies, while being equally excited about AI, are often unaware of the areas where their decision making is weak. They tend to run AI pilot initiatives in less significant business areas. Even if such trials are successful, they do not justify the investment and are rarely scalable.