Stay ahead of the curve in the age of AI: Be more human

Two, we will have to become AI literate. The technology is here and we need to deal with it. For that, it is important for humans to absorb GenAI tools into our lives, as we did with English or arithmetic. We will need to work with AI tools and agents as co-workers, and so we must understand and learn how to work with them effectively, safely and naturally. The definition of literacy will expand from reading, writing and arithmetic to working with GenAI tools and agents as well.