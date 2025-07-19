I decided to get some information on the use of Metformin for pre-diabetics and asked for an in-depth report. I specified in my prompt that it should be simple and not filled with medical jargon or terms. I got one in a matter of minutes, and it was perfectly understandable. I was surprised to learn that the drug is actually given to overweight people who are potentially diabetic. All the same, considering my friend had intense gastric side effects, I passed on the report to her and suggested she use it to ask her doctor if there were better alternatives.