Artificial intelligence needs to serve the interests of everyone
Summary
- The UN has a role to play. The international community could lay a foundation to harness AI’s potential, address governance gaps and build an equitable AI ecosystem that serves everyone. We must work collaboratively with inclusion as a key goal.
Like the steam engine and electricity, artificial intelligence (AI) is a transformative, foundational technology. If developed to its full potential, AI can create opportunities for people around the world, enable businesses, small and large, power economic growth, advance science, and help humanity make significant strides toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).