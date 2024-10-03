Artificial intelligence needs to serve the interests of everyone

Like the steam engine and electricity, artificial intelligence (AI) is a transformative, foundational technology. If developed to its full potential, AI can create opportunities for people around the world, enable businesses, small and large, power economic growth, advance science, and help humanity make significant strides toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

But realizing AI’s potential requires addressing the risks, complexities and inequities that currently limit access to its benefits. First, we must rethink our approaches to global cooperation and governance.

Nowadays, too many countries are left out of key policy discussions. Notably, as we show in a new report, a sample of major non-UN international AI governance efforts found that only seven countries have participated in every one, while 118 countries—primarily in the Global South—have not been included. The international community can and must do better.

Over the past year, we have co-chaired the UN Secretary-General’s High-level Advisory Body on AI, a group of 39 individuals from government, civil society, the private sector and academia representing a wide range of regions, genders, age groups and disciplines.

Together, we developed a set of principles and recommendations for international AI governance, aiming to ensure that the technology serves the public interest by grounding it in human rights and international law.

To engage diverse perspectives and voices, we involved more than 2,000 participants from every region, consulted more than 1,000 experts, reviewed 250 written submissions and held over 100 virtual discussions.

This moment presents an opportunity for the international community to lay a foundation to harness the potential of AI, address governance shortcomings and capacity gaps in its development, deployment and use, and enable a more equitable AI ecosystem.

To this end, our report offers seven concrete recommendations for fostering global cooperation, closing governance gaps and setting up mechanisms to enable all countries to benefit from advances in the technology.

AI’s technical and social trajectory remains the subject of fierce debate. This makes sense, given that AI is still in its early stages, with its capabilities, applications and uses evolving rapidly.

But uncertainty should not mean inaction. Instead, it underscores the need for adaptable guard-rails that can evolve with the technology and our understanding of it.

Governance efforts must therefore be rooted in both technical expertise and global perspectives. Our first recommendation, thus, is to establish a truly international scientific panel on AI, bringing together experts from diverse disciplines and backgrounds.

This panel would work with global organizations and initiatives to collect, analyse and promote research, and would publish an annual report on AI-related capabilities, opportunities, risks and uncertainties.

By highlighting areas of agreement and identifying topics that require further study, the report could enhance transparency and inform policy debates and decision-making. The panel could also conduct focused investigations of specific issues, such as how AI could be used to treat neglected diseases.

In addition to knowledge-sharing, many countries need better access to essential AI resources like computational power, inclusive and representative training data-sets, skilled talent and a global data framework.

To this end, we recommend a global AI fund to support data sharing, build digital infrastructure, nurture local AI ecosystems and foster entrepreneurship.

We also propose a AI capacity-development network to expand global access to talent and expertise and make progress on SDGs. To ensure standardization, regulatory alignment and coordinated approaches to ethics and safety, we recommend an AI standards exchange and an inclusive policy forum for discussions on AI governance.

These initiatives would build on the work of UN agencies and other international efforts, promoting interoperability and cross-border collaboration.

Effective coordination will be vital. To achieve this, we propose a small and agile AI office reporting directly to the UN Secretary-General. This office would act as a central hub, connecting and integrating various institutional initiatives. By linking efforts led by regional organizations and other stakeholders, it could reduce the costs of cooperation and streamline collective action.

Putting these institutional structures in place can pave the way for a more inclusive approach to AI governance. This is crucial to prevent the emergence of an ‘AI divide,’ to expand global access to education and healthcare, and also to unlock the full potential of emerging technologies.

While it is critical to guard against AI’s potential harms and misuses, it is just as important to seize the opportunities the technology creates to achieve SDGs, drive scientific breakthroughs and fuel economic growth.

Realizing these benefits will require building trust, improving communication and expanding capacity across many sectors —areas where the UN is uniquely positioned to facilitate cooperation.

We hope our AI report triggers an urgent global conversation about how AI can help create a more sustainable and inclusive future for all. ©2024/project syndicate