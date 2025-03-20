The great AI reboot: Educators, techies and leaders all need to adapt fast
Summary
- Artificial intelligence will have a seismic impact. Do tech firms need coders? Are colleges imparting outdated skills? Are leaders ready for job shake-ups? There’s no option but to grapple with the reality of an AI-driven world.
On 30 November 2022, technology started talking back. It was the day when OpenAI unleashed ChatGPT into the wild. It wasn’t just another tech launch—it was a cultural mic drop. The buzz spread faster than a meme, and before long, millions were typing their first ‘prompts,’ marvelling at this new digital oracle. It was as if the internet collectively leaned in and said, ‘Wait, it can do that?’