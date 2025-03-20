The great AI reboot: Educators, techies and leaders all need to adapt fast

The tech sector has always been a harbinger of innovation, but it’s also ground zero for disruption—this time at the hands of AI. The once-bustling armies of coders, who meticulously built the digital scaffolding of our world, are now facing an existential reckoning. As AI tools evolve to write, debug and optimize code faster than any human could dream of, the demand for vast developer teams is evaporating. Infotech companies that once thrived on labour outsourcing are being forced to confront a stark reality: the era of coding as a mass occupation is drawing to a close.