Is an advisory enough to tackle risks flagged by the Competition Commission of India?
India’s competition regulator warns AI could warp markets against the consumer’s interests. Yet its advice stops at self-regulation. With AI adoption all the rage, risks range from AI-erected market barriers to algorithmic collusion. Can moral suasion stop AI deployment going down a slippery slope?
There is an undefined organism in town called artificial intelligence (AI). It is undefined because nobody knows what eventual form or shape it will acquire; its nascent presence has already evoked a mix of emotions: fear, despair and hope. It is an organism because it’s growing at an alarming pace in its dimensions as well as in its faux sentience.