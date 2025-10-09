Over-investment in AI is one thing, its impact on the world quite another
Sceptics see an AI bubble, but we must tell signals apart from the noise. Profits lag at the consumer-facing end while value flows to players in control of AI building blocks—chips, data centres, etc. Focus on the transformation underway, not the investment binge.
Every major technological boom attracts sceptics. Today, that chorus is growing louder around artificial intelligence (AI). Critics are right about one thing: there is excess. Accounting tricks, circular investments and heroic revenue projections all deserve scrutiny. But the mistake is to assume that financial excess equals technological emptiness.